BEDFORD HILLS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – January 11, 2023 – Welcome to “News & Notes,” where we look at the happenings here in Westchester County.

We hope everyone had a wonderful holiday season; apparently, I was a bit naughty last year, as Santa jammed enough coal in my stocking to heat all of Katonah.

Once again, I have outsmarted myself by making my New Year’s resolution, “not to make any resolutions,” just saying that I broke the resolution, so please sit back and enjoy this week’s “resolution free” edition of “News & Notes.”

Now here’s a great New Year’s resolution, our friends at the Katonah Bedford Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps are looking for new members. KBHVAC provides all the training and no experience is necessary.

“From the Earth,” a climate action jazz suite researched, written and directed by local resident, Andromeda Turre and featuring Grammy-award winning musicians will debut January 23rd at the Bedford Hills Community House.

Looks like I will be working on my Olympic style skiing, mostly from the lodge as Thunder Ridge Ski Area is now open. Located in the rolling hills of Patterson with 22 trails, 3 chairlifts and 4 magic carpets, they have slow and gentle slopes to meet the needs of the newest skiers and snowboarders and advanced trails for the daring and adventurous. With day and night skiing and riding, it’s a mountain of fun for the whole family.

On January 28th at 11 a.m. Lasdon Park will hold a learning program on creating a winter bird habitat. Discover the many ways to provide a great winter habitat for wild birds. There will be suggestions for feeding and providing protection from both weather and predators. The program will be held in the Welcome Center. Registration is required and seating is limited.

We want to thank this wonderful community for attending and making our food drive & benefit radio show for the Community Center of Northern Westchester’s Food Pantry such a marvelous success. Our annual “Clubhouse Christmas Spectacular” at The Hub in Mount Kisco, raised over $500 in donations and over 500 pounds of food was collected for the Center.

Time to search through your winter storage boxes and find your ice skates, then head over to the Harvey School Ice Rink on January 15 for Holiday Ice Skating from 12:45 to 2:45 p.m. There is a $5 fee, please bring your own skates. Even with my weak ankles, I hope to see you there.

The Bedford Hills Free Library will hold a virtual workshop on January 27 from 10 to 11 a.m. led by Misty Yarnall. Join this supportive community of people seeking to share their stories, recognize patterns in their interactions and habits, and reflect on their truth. This creative workshop encourages us to explore our lives through writing and other arts, focusing on a different topic each month.

A New Year’s toast with great cheer and a big thank you to our wonderful fire & police departments, first responders and health care workers. Thank you for your dedication, your service and being there for all of us.

I want to wish everyone a happy, healthy and prosperous new year . . . Happy 2024!