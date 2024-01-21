Westchester On the Level – 22 Jan 2024 – 10am-12Noon ET

Boca Raton, FL, White Plains, NY, Yonkers, NY – January 22, 2024 – Today’s broadcast begins with the the Plains CitizeNet Reporter Publisher John Bailey – 10-10:30am.

International/National Politician Analyst/Pundit Michael Edelman – 10:30-11am.

Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris – 11am-12Noon.

Those people who want to share a comment or make an inquiry may do so by calling 347-205-9201

Those who call the broadcast will be asked to stay on topic and share their first name so they may be respectfully addressed!

The broadcast may be heard “LIVE” or “ON DEMAND” using the following hyperlink http://tobtr.com/12307793 – which is specific to the Monday, January 22, 2024th broadcast from 10am-12Noon ET

