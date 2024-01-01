Westchester On the Level With Yonkers Tribune Publisher Hezi Aris – January 1, 2024 – From 10am-12Noon ET

Listen to the broadcast “Live” or “On Demand” using the following hyperlink
( http://tobtr.com/12301667 ” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”> ) which is specific to the January 1, 2024 broadcast.

Listeners are welcome to make inquiry or comment when staying on topic.
The CALL-IN number is 347-205-9201.

All callers are asked to share their first name so that we may refer to them respectfully!

Subjects to be discussed are defined herein.

YONKERS, NY — January 1, 2024 — We open today’s Blog Talk Radio broadcast with John Bailey, White Plains CitizeNet Reporter Publisher. From 10-10:30am ET.

Michael Edelman, Esq., National Political Analyst/Pundit speaks to national issues and concerns. 10:30-11am ET.

The final segment of the day is with Hezi Aris, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/Editor. From 11am-12Noon.

