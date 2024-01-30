YONKERS, WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY – January 30,2024 – Yonkers is a vibrant city just twelve miles north of Manhattan. Here, you’ll find a huge array of apartments and houses to rent, from airy studio lofts to contemporary high-rise apartments and spacious family homes. The city is a huge draw for tenants, and it’s not hard to see why. It’s the gateway between the Hudson Valley and New York and offers all the fun and amenities of a metropolis while surrounded by lush landscapes.

If you’re considering becoming a tenant in Yonkers, you’re likely keen to know exactly what the city can offer you. From the availability of cost-effective co-ops to exquisite waterfront dining, there is no shortage of benefits to renting in this lively, family-friendly city.

Properties to Suit All Budgets

While Yonkers is generally considered an expensive place to rent, a little bit of digging turns up properties to suit all budgets. While the average monthly rental cost of an apartment is $2,448, you can find studio apartments in the city for as little as $1,200 a month and apartments for around $1,700.

There are also many co-operative buildings around Yonkers offering affordable rents for those with good credit scores and who have some savings accrued. This can be a great way of getting the keys to your first place in the city.

Don’t forget to factor in all the other costs of renting when putting together your budget. For example, the average cost of renters insurance in New York is around $14.60 a month. While it’s tempting to skip this to save some cash, renters insurance is an important way to protect your valuables and personal possessions.

Getting Around is Easy

As a tenant in Yonkers, you’ll find it super easy to get around the city, whether for work or play. Yonkers has a score of 79 / 100 on Walkscore, representing just what a “walkable” area this neighborhood is. It enjoys good transportation links, with plenty of options available.

Yonkers is only around a twenty-minute drive from Brooklyn, Manhattan, and the ocean and is close to the Catskills, too, if you enjoy a regular (or occasional) hike.

So Much to See and Do

If you’re wondering just how much there is to keep you occupied in Yonkers, prepare to be blown away. The city boasts a vibrant art and culture scene, and there are plenty of beautiful gardens, activity centers, and creative experiences to enjoy.

Programs are regularly on offer for kids, including the family-centered 55 Days of Fun, which runs in the city throughout the summer. In and outdoor music and theater performances can also be widely found throughout Yonkers.

Delicious Opportunities for Eating Out

You’ll be spoiled for choice when it comes to eating out in Yonkers. You can find pretty much any cuisine that takes your fancy on Central Avenue, whether you’re in the mood for Japanese, Italian, Chinese – or one of the famous hotdogs from Nathan’s. Meanwhile, the downtown Waterfront district is home to a collection of fine-dining eateries.

X2O Xavier’s is particularly worth a mention. Located on a turn-of-the-century Victorian pier, guests can choose from a range of delectable sushi, French, and Asian-fusion dishes while enjoying spectacular views of the George Washington and Tappan Zee bridges.

Competitive Cost Of Living

And if you need another reason to consider renting in Yonkers? The cost of living here is lower than both the national average and most cities in the state. While you’ll experience some variations in cost in different areas of the city, overall, you’ll pay less on utilities, groceries, transportation, healthcare, and various goods and services.

This could all add up to the fact that Yonkers may be a much more affordable city to live in than you thought.

A Safe City to Live

While no city is crime-free, Yonkers is considered a safe place to live, work, and raise a family. The crime rates here are lower than state and national averages. As well as violent crimes, property crime rates are lower, too: the latter is experienced by just nine people out of every 1,000. Yonkers is ranked as one of the safest cities of its size in the US.

The relative safety of the city is another reason that Yonkers is so popular with renters and why the overall happiness and quality of life scores for its residents are consistently high.

Final Thoughts

So there you have it: the main reasons that Yonkers really is a tenant’s heaven. Whether you’re looking to rent a starter apartment on the outskirts of the city or a family home near the waterfront, there are no shortages of property types on offer. The vibrancy of the city, its safety, and its relatively low cost of living means that a move here could be a very smart – and happy – one indeed.