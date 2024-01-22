Yonkers Economic Development Corp. Board Meeting Will Be Held On TUESDAY, JANUARY 23, 2024 at 11:15 a.m. ET

Yonkers Economic Development Corp. Board Meeting will be held at:

Yonkers IDA Office – Conference Room

470 Nepperhan Avenue – Suite 200

Yonkers, N.Y. 10701

For assistance please contact 914-509-8651

Please visit: www.yedcorp.com

Link to Agenda: https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Draft-YEDC-Agenda-1-2024-Agenda.pdf

Link to Meeting Materials: https://yedcorp.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Meeting-Materials.pdf

SOURCE: Fiona Khan | Administrative Assistant | Yonkers Industrial Development Agency | 470 Nepperhan Avenue, Suite 200 | Yonkers, NY 10701 | Tel: 914-509-8651 |
